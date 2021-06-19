New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys New Stake in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 256,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,918,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.25% of Burning Rock Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNR. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 317.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,582,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004,571 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 115.1% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 863,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,241,000 after acquiring an additional 462,051 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 115.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 863,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,241,000 after acquiring an additional 462,051 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,238,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,598,000 after acquiring an additional 388,000 shares during the period. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,944,000 after acquiring an additional 303,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

BNR stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a PE ratio of -26.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.67. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $39.75.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.15). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 21.52% and a negative net margin of 112.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

