New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,820 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of PPD worth $6,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in PPD by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in PPD by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in PPD by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

PPD opened at $46.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.69. PPD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $46.63. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.51, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.22.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,139,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.50 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of PPD in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PPD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of PPD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a report on Friday, April 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPD has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.08.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

