New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $6.86 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2,698.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,414 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 393.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,642 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,608,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after acquiring an additional 557,281 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,532,000 after acquiring an additional 319,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,253,000 after acquiring an additional 263,445 shares during the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

NVS opened at $93.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.77. The company has a market cap of $212.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

