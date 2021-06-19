New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $7.16 Million Stock Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 79.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 110,164 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Coherent worth $7,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COHR. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the first quarter worth $163,531,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at $43,544,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Coherent in the first quarter worth $42,288,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Coherent in the first quarter worth $29,320,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Coherent in the first quarter worth $29,278,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COHR. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

NASDAQ COHR opened at $262.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $262.89. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $270.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 1.63.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

