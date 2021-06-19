New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $7.41 Million Stock Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,563 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Envista worth $7,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVST. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Envista during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Envista during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

In related news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 14,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $644,776.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $4,656,096.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,361,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 345,803 shares of company stock worth $14,693,936 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $46.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.54.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

