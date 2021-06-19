New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $7.47 Million Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,705 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Twist Bioscience worth $7,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $111.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 0.72. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $214.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.35.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $257,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,542 shares in the company, valued at $34,435,330.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total transaction of $35,798.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,903,060.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,788 shares of company stock valued at $16,290,007 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

