New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $7.60 Million Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Targa Resources worth $7,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 120.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,630,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,270,000 after buying an additional 1,985,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 16.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,015,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,833,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,881,000 after purchasing an additional 896,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $44.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.57. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $49.20.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $651,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 636,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,746,878.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $786,083.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,130 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,221 shares of company stock worth $6,201,811. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.12.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

