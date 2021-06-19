New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 68,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Athene worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,213,000 after buying an additional 1,226,551 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the fourth quarter worth about $60,278,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the first quarter worth about $67,388,000. OCO Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 4.4% during the first quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,242,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,597,000 after buying an additional 52,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 47.5% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,054,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,154,000 after buying an additional 339,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $62.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Athene Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.49.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.85.

In other news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $125,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $949,928.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,268.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,600 shares of company stock worth $4,256,422 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

