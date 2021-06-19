New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 496,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 82,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of NOV worth $6,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in NOV by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 144,028 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 13,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOV opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.82. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.30.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. COKER & PALMER cut shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

