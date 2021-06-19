New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 10,200 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of APA worth $7,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. APA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.16.

APA opened at $20.65 on Friday. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -344.11, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 4.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. APA’s payout ratio is -9.26%.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.