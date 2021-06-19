New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.24% of Integer worth $7,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITGR. CWM LLC grew its stake in Integer by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integer alerts:

In other news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $989,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Integer stock opened at $90.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $98.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.85.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. Integer had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $290.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.10 million. Analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Argus upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.