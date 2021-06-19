New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 882.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,567 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.82% of OptimizeRx worth $6,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 134.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

In related news, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $85,517.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,412 shares in the company, valued at $380,235.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $762,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,228.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 138,909 shares of company stock valued at $6,411,280 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $52.06 on Friday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $63.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1,735.91 and a beta of 0.64.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million. As a group, analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

OptimizeRx Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

