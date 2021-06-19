New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,083 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.23% of PROG worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Get PROG alerts:

Shares of PRG stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.73.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.11 million. PROG had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 27.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

PROG Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.