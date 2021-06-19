New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 15,500 Shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of CoreLogic worth $6,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLGX. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 3,754.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 386.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLGX opened at $80.00 on Friday. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $90.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.74.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $422.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. CoreLogic’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreLogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

