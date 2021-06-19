New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 24,700 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of The Gap worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in The Gap during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in The Gap during the first quarter valued at $217,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in The Gap during the first quarter valued at $263,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in The Gap by 12.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in The Gap by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Gap news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 46,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,662,277.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,572,245.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sheila Peters sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,129 shares of company stock worth $9,398,173 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $31.28 on Friday. The Gap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.30.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.53. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.51) EPS. The Gap’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of The Gap in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

