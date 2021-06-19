New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 53,000 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 53,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Hanesbrands worth $7,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

NYSE:HBI opened at $18.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

