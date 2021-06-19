New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $7,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $69,150,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 932.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,779,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,905 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $45,640,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 2,459.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,264,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,054,000 after buying an additional 1,214,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

NYSE JEF opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.06. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $34.86.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

