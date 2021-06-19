New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 62,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Digital Turbine worth $7,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth $36,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth $123,000. 60.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

APPS stock opened at $67.57 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 59.51% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

