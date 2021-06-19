New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,461 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of CACI International worth $7,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CACI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,681,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in CACI International by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 80,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 18,988 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in CACI International by 2,790.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CACI International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $143,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in CACI International by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $260.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $258.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CACI International Inc has a one year low of $190.16 and a one year high of $266.96.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.93%. CACI International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CACI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CACI International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.20.

In other news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total transaction of $69,759.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 923 shares in the company, valued at $234,137.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

