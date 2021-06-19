Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,892,134 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.20% of Newmont worth $580,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at $1,300,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $1,651,000. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Newmont by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 424,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEM. Argus lifted their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

NEM traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,015,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,116,448. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.40. The company has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $387,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,862 shares of company stock worth $3,536,001 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

