Newton (NEW) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.55 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Newton has a total market cap of $13.20 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Newton has traded down 20.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00058096 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00143064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.55 or 0.00182509 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000202 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,961.60 or 1.00132294 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.94 or 0.00860230 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

