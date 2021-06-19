NEXT.coin Price Tops $0.20 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 19th. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,131.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $567.20 or 0.01569810 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.87 or 0.00436931 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00060467 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000979 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00016686 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002712 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

