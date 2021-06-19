NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Declares Dividend of $0.70

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.6979 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from NFI Group’s previous dividend of $0.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS NFYEF opened at $20.44 on Friday. NFI Group has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.73.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NFYEF shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on NFI Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NFI Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NFI Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NFI Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on NFI Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.