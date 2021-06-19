NFT (NFT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $37,243.00

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One NFT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0967 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $3.56 million and $37,243.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFT has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00057852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00024922 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.51 or 0.00721808 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00043373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00083158 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling NFT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

