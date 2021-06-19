Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Price Down 18.3% Over Last Week

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. In the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a total market cap of $5.63 million and approximately $315,953.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000308 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00025143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00057543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.65 or 0.00719383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00043438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00083132 BTC.

About Niftyx Protocol

Niftyx Protocol (CRYPTO:SHROOM) is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

