NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.20.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

NIKE stock opened at $128.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.16. The stock has a market cap of $202.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE has a 1 year low of $93.57 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 356.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 327,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $46,296,000 after buying an additional 255,528 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,056,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $149,582,000 after purchasing an additional 168,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,067,000. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

