Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,313 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in NIO were worth $28,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of NIO by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 100.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.61 billion, a PE ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. Analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BOCOM International assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.86.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

