Non-Fungible Yearn Trading Down 51.3% This Week (NFY)

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. During the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded down 51.3% against the dollar. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can now be bought for $101.52 or 0.00285532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market cap of $7.51 million and approximately $114,003.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00057580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00024569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.26 or 0.00729173 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00043372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00083717 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,939 coins. The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

