Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.07% of Nordson worth $8,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Nordson by 20.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordson stock opened at $215.26 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $224.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.