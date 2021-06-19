Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 51,645 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.11% of Norfolk Southern worth $72,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NSC stock opened at $261.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $166.00 and a twelve month high of $295.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $278.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.25.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

