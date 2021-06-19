North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$17.73. North American Construction Group shares last traded at C$17.60, with a volume of 129,132 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOA. Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on North American Construction Group to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.69.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$494.54 million and a P/E ratio of 11.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$16.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$168.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.99 million. Analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

In related news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.95 per share, with a total value of C$27,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,890. Over the last three months, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,635.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

