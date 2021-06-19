Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $788,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $5,010,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,276 shares of company stock worth $16,518,831. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded down $3.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.28. 1,913,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,697. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $72.64 and a 1 year high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.