Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,166,220 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.26% of Best Buy worth $363,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $225,918.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,194.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 90,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $10,452,662.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,442,867.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,598 shares of company stock worth $24,881,741. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.79.

Best Buy stock opened at $107.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.37 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.05.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

