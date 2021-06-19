Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,020,894 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 63,182 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.12% of D.R. Horton worth $358,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.62.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,800 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $89.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.68. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.