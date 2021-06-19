Northern Trust Corp Has $284.96 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,493 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.39% of MercadoLibre worth $284,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 36.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $1,909,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 15.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 27.3% in the first quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,468.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,735.52 and a beta of 1.48. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $922.50 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,445.05.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,826.06.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

