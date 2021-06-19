Northern Trust Corp Has $333.81 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,327,790 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,116 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.25% of Keysight Technologies worth $333,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,217,681.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,596 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,725 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.80.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $147.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

