Northern Trust Corp Has $343.06 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,336,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,234 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.29% of CBRE Group worth $343,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,861,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 159,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,136,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 2,286.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 22,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock opened at $86.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $90.21.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

