Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,094,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 343,451 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.62% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $317,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $154.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.91. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.92 and a 52 week high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

