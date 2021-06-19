Northern Trust Corp Sells 146,442 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,784,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 146,442 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.90% of Delta Air Lines worth $279,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

NYSE DAL opened at $44.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

