Northern Trust Corp Sells 148,700 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,290,334 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 148,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.89% of Southwest Airlines worth $323,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 6.1% during the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 410,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,089,000 after acquiring an additional 23,578 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 160,788 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 43,467 shares in the last quarter. Q Capital Solutions bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $4,482,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 36.8% during the first quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,023,259 shares of the airline’s stock worth $62,480,000 after acquiring an additional 275,452 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.46.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

