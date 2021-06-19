Northern Trust Corp Sells 623,078 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,712,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623,078 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.80% of Healthpeak Properties worth $308,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PEAK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.79.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 64.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.65.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.