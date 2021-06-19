NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, COKER & PALMER lowered NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in NOV by 229.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV opened at $15.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82. NOV has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.30.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.34) EPS. NOV’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

