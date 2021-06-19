NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.88

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.88 and traded as low as $17.61. NSK shares last traded at $17.61, with a volume of 2,802 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NSK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NSK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 587.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.78.

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. NSK had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.10%.

NSK Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

