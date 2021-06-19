NULS Price Down 8.7% This Week (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $45.45 million and approximately $26.42 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NULS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00057856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00139263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00184124 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,839.21 or 1.00070357 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.45 or 0.00852868 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.