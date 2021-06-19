NuShares (NSR) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. NuShares has a total market capitalization of $726,820.35 and $4.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NuShares has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One NuShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00021313 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000911 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 6,160,228,132 coins and its circulating supply is 5,832,577,962 coins. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

NuShares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

