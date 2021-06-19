NXM (NXM) Achieves Market Cap of $531.69 Million

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last week, NXM has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $531.69 million and $35,711.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM coin can now be bought for $82.92 or 0.00234554 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00024817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00056971 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.81 or 0.00717959 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00043474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00082884 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,912,411 coins and its circulating supply is 6,412,236 coins. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.