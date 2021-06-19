nYFI Price Reaches $0.57 (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 19th. During the last seven days, nYFI has traded up 864.9% against the US dollar. nYFI has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $16.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nYFI coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

nYFI Profile

nYFI is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

Buying and Selling nYFI

