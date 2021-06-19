Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) and Accelera Innovations (OTCMKTS:ACNV) Head to Head Survey

Accelera Innovations (OTCMKTS:ACNV) and Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Accelera Innovations and Oak Street Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accelera Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A Oak Street Health 0 1 14 0 2.93

Oak Street Health has a consensus price target of $69.42, indicating a potential upside of 23.85%. Given Oak Street Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oak Street Health is more favorable than Accelera Innovations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Accelera Innovations and Oak Street Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accelera Innovations N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oak Street Health $882.77 million 15.29 -$187.99 million ($0.55) -101.91

Accelera Innovations has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oak Street Health.

Profitability

This table compares Accelera Innovations and Oak Street Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accelera Innovations N/A N/A N/A Oak Street Health -24.18% -60.50% -21.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.9% of Oak Street Health shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Oak Street Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oak Street Health beats Accelera Innovations on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accelera Innovations

Accelera Innovations, Inc., a healthcare service company, focuses on the development of Internet-based software in the United States. The company's Accelera Technology, an Internet-based software platform enhances the functionality and performance of healthcare services through making clinical healthcare data available to healthcare consumers. It also provides billing, practice management, and administrative services to doctors and other clinicians, as well as home health services to patients in Chicago. The company was formerly known as Accelerated Acquisitions IV, Inc. and changed its name to Accelera Innovations, Inc. in October 2011. Accelera Innovations, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

