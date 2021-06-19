Oasis Network 1-Day Volume Tops $3.08 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $97.96 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0653 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001282 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002508 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

