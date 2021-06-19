OAX (OAX) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. OAX has a total market cap of $10.77 million and $330,928.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OAX has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00057108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00024505 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.89 or 0.00720733 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00043258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00083426 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX is a coin. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,215,394 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OAX is oax.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars.

